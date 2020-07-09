All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

2205 Northway

2205 Northway · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Northway, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Don't make a decision without looking at this great house first. Everything needed for comfortable living central heat/air, w/d connection's, fire place and much more.

(RLNE1450757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Northway have any available units?
2205 Northway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Northway have?
Some of 2205 Northway's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Northway currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Northway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Northway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Northway is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Northway offer parking?
No, 2205 Northway does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Northway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Northway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Northway have a pool?
No, 2205 Northway does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Northway have accessible units?
No, 2205 Northway does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Northway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Northway has units with dishwashers.

