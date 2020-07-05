Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2205 Arrowhead Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:17 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2205 Arrowhead Drive
2205 Arrowhead Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2205 Arrowhead Drive, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
2205 Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2205 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 2205 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2205 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Arrowhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2205 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Arrowhead Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
