Recently updated 3-2 duplex. Full paint May 2019. Property features large brick fireplace, built in cabinets, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and a sun room. Two-car carport with additional storage with alley access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 Canterbury Court have any available units?
2204 Canterbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Canterbury Court have?
Some of 2204 Canterbury Court's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Canterbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Canterbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.