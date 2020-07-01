All apartments in Denton
2204 Canterbury Court

2204 Canterbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Canterbury Court, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Recently updated 3-2 duplex. Full paint May 2019. Property features large brick fireplace, built in cabinets, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and a sun room. Two-car carport with additional storage with alley access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Canterbury Court have any available units?
2204 Canterbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Canterbury Court have?
Some of 2204 Canterbury Court's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Canterbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Canterbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Canterbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Canterbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2204 Canterbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Canterbury Court offers parking.
Does 2204 Canterbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Canterbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Canterbury Court have a pool?
No, 2204 Canterbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Canterbury Court have accessible units?
No, 2204 Canterbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Canterbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Canterbury Court has units with dishwashers.

