Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2203 Mercedes Rd.
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:13 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2203 Mercedes Rd.
2203 Mercedes Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2203 Mercedes Road, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Carport, Fenced Backyard, Dishwasher, Large Living Room Area, Open kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. have any available units?
2203 Mercedes Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2203 Mercedes Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Mercedes Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Mercedes Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Mercedes Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Mercedes Rd. offers parking.
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Mercedes Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. have a pool?
No, 2203 Mercedes Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2203 Mercedes Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Mercedes Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Mercedes Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Mercedes Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
