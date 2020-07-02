All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 212 Marietta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
212 Marietta
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:38 AM

212 Marietta

212 Marietta St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

212 Marietta St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5188206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Marietta have any available units?
212 Marietta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 212 Marietta currently offering any rent specials?
212 Marietta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Marietta pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Marietta is pet friendly.
Does 212 Marietta offer parking?
No, 212 Marietta does not offer parking.
Does 212 Marietta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Marietta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Marietta have a pool?
No, 212 Marietta does not have a pool.
Does 212 Marietta have accessible units?
No, 212 Marietta does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Marietta have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Marietta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Marietta have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Marietta does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas