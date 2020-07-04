2112 Skysail Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool playground fireplace

NOW ALLOWING IN-PERSON SHOWING AS THE HOUSE JUST GOT VACATED!! 2 YEAR OLD HOME- Gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 2 Bath property, spotless, well maintained. Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooktop, Granite countertops with oversized Central Island that can be used for eat-in and is great for hosting! The Master is large and easily fits a King size bed and furniture. Master bath has dual sinks, a jetted Tub, as well as an elegantly designed separate stand in shower.



Amenities include a Community Pool and playground conveniently located at the end of the street. House is located minutes from Interstate I-35 with easy access in Dallas’s Extended Metroplex. Plenty of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby.