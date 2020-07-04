All apartments in Denton
2112 Skysail Lane

2112 Skysail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Skysail Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
NOW ALLOWING IN-PERSON SHOWING AS THE HOUSE JUST GOT VACATED!! 2 YEAR OLD HOME- Gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 2 Bath property, spotless, well maintained. Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooktop, Granite countertops with oversized Central Island that can be used for eat-in and is great for hosting! The Master is large and easily fits a King size bed and furniture. Master bath has dual sinks, a jetted Tub, as well as an elegantly designed separate stand in shower.

Amenities include a Community Pool and playground conveniently located at the end of the street. House is located minutes from Interstate I-35 with easy access in Dallas’s Extended Metroplex. Plenty of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Skysail Lane have any available units?
2112 Skysail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Skysail Lane have?
Some of 2112 Skysail Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Skysail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Skysail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Skysail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Skysail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2112 Skysail Lane offer parking?
No, 2112 Skysail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Skysail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Skysail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Skysail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Skysail Lane has a pool.
Does 2112 Skysail Lane have accessible units?
No, 2112 Skysail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Skysail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Skysail Lane has units with dishwashers.

