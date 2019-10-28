All apartments in Denton
2111 N Elm St
2111 N Elm St

2111 North Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 03/09/20 Large two bedroom, two bath Duplex within five minute walk to TWU. Call us today at 940-209-0152 to schedule a showing for your new Home!

**Photos Coming Soon!

(RLNE3875751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 N Elm St have any available units?
2111 N Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 N Elm St have?
Some of 2111 N Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 N Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
2111 N Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 N Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 N Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 2111 N Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 2111 N Elm St offers parking.
Does 2111 N Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 N Elm St have a pool?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 2111 N Elm St have accessible units?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 N Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.

