Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2111 N Elm St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:05 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2111 N Elm St
2111 North Elm Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2111 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 03/09/20 Large two bedroom, two bath Duplex within five minute walk to TWU. Call us today at 940-209-0152 to schedule a showing for your new Home!
**Photos Coming Soon!
(RLNE3875751)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 N Elm St have any available units?
2111 N Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2111 N Elm St have?
Some of 2111 N Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2111 N Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
2111 N Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 N Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 N Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 2111 N Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 2111 N Elm St offers parking.
Does 2111 N Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 N Elm St have a pool?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 2111 N Elm St have accessible units?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 N Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 N Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
