Denton, TX
2110 Parkside Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:05 AM

2110 Parkside Drive

2110 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Parkside Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Denton Home is perfect for all occasions and its located very close to UNT. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath 2 car garage!. This will not last so come see it and grab it while you can! RENT: $1595.00/month, 1,550 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are on a case by case basis. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

