Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 N Lake Trail

2110 N North Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2110 N North Lake Trail, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 N Lake Trail have any available units?
2110 N Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 N Lake Trail have?
Some of 2110 N Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 N Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2110 N Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 N Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2110 N Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2110 N Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2110 N Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 2110 N Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 N Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 N Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 2110 N Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2110 N Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 2110 N Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 N Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 N Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

