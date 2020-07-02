All apartments in Denton
2108 Double Oak Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:04 PM

2108 Double Oak Street

2108 Double Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Double Oak Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Double Oak Street have any available units?
2108 Double Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Double Oak Street have?
Some of 2108 Double Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Double Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Double Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Double Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Double Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Double Oak Street offer parking?
No, 2108 Double Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Double Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Double Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Double Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2108 Double Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Double Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 Double Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Double Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Double Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

