Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2108 Crestwood Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2108 Crestwood Place
2108 Crestwood Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2108 Crestwood Place, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Call office 940-384-7378 for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Crestwood Place have any available units?
2108 Crestwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2108 Crestwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Crestwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Crestwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Crestwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2108 Crestwood Place offer parking?
No, 2108 Crestwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Crestwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Crestwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Crestwood Place have a pool?
No, 2108 Crestwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Crestwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2108 Crestwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Crestwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Crestwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Crestwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Crestwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
