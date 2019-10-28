2104 Wisteria Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Very nice house looking for very nice people to make a home with. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 1/2 car garage, fenced yard, fireplace. Very nice, in quiet neighborhood. Call Bret 940-202-9778