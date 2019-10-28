Rent Calculator
2104 Wisteria Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2104 Wisteria Street
2104 Wisteria Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2104 Wisteria Street, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Very nice house looking for very nice people to make a home with. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 1/2 car garage, fenced yard, fireplace. Very nice, in quiet neighborhood. Call Bret 940-202-9778
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2104 Wisteria Street have any available units?
2104 Wisteria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2104 Wisteria Street have?
Some of 2104 Wisteria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2104 Wisteria Street currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Wisteria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Wisteria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Wisteria Street is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Wisteria Street offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Wisteria Street offers parking.
Does 2104 Wisteria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Wisteria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Wisteria Street have a pool?
No, 2104 Wisteria Street does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Wisteria Street have accessible units?
No, 2104 Wisteria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Wisteria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Wisteria Street has units with dishwashers.
