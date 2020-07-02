Available 06/04/20 This charming duplex features a studio, one bathroom floorplan. The home has hard flooring and carpet, a fenced in back yard, a charming kitchen. This is the perfect place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have any available units?
2103 N Elm St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have?
Some of 2103 N Elm St Apt A's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 N Elm St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2103 N Elm St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 N Elm St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 N Elm St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A offer parking?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have a pool?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
