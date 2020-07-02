All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2103 N Elm St Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2103 N Elm St Apt A
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:03 PM

2103 N Elm St Apt A

2103 North Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2103 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/04/20 This charming duplex features a studio, one bathroom floorplan. The home has hard flooring and carpet, a fenced in back yard, a charming kitchen. This is the perfect place to call home!

(RLNE4051275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have any available units?
2103 N Elm St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have?
Some of 2103 N Elm St Apt A's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 N Elm St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2103 N Elm St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 N Elm St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 N Elm St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A offer parking?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have a pool?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 N Elm St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 N Elm St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas