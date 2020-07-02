Remodeled three bedroom, two bath brick ranch home with a wood-burning fireplace. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pet friendly fenced yard. Convenient access to UNT and I-35. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Azalea Street have any available units?
2100 Azalea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Azalea Street have?
Some of 2100 Azalea Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Azalea Street currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Azalea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Azalea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Azalea Street is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Azalea Street offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Azalea Street offers parking.
Does 2100 Azalea Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Azalea Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Azalea Street have a pool?
No, 2100 Azalea Street does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Azalea Street have accessible units?
No, 2100 Azalea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Azalea Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Azalea Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)