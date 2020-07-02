All apartments in Denton
208 W Collins
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:32 AM

208 W Collins

208 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$1195 4 Bed / 1 bath house near downtown - This is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house located near downtown. It has been refurbished with interior and exterior paint and flooring. All photos are recent.

(RLNE4939221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W Collins have any available units?
208 W Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 208 W Collins currently offering any rent specials?
208 W Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W Collins pet-friendly?
No, 208 W Collins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 208 W Collins offer parking?
No, 208 W Collins does not offer parking.
Does 208 W Collins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 W Collins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W Collins have a pool?
No, 208 W Collins does not have a pool.
Does 208 W Collins have accessible units?
No, 208 W Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W Collins have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 W Collins does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 W Collins have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 W Collins does not have units with air conditioning.

