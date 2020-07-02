All apartments in Denton
203 S Wood Street
203 S Wood Street

203 South Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 South Wood Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home with all new updates: painting, flooring, kitchen, baths, lowE windows...this is the next best thing to a new home! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S Wood Street have any available units?
203 S Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 203 S Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 S Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S Wood Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 S Wood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 203 S Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 S Wood Street offers parking.
Does 203 S Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 S Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S Wood Street have a pool?
No, 203 S Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 S Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 203 S Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 S Wood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 S Wood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 S Wood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

