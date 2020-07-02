Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
202 N Ruddell Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 N Ruddell Street
202 North Ruddell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
202 North Ruddell Street, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Open Floor Plan & Huge Backyard! Kitchen boasts upgraded appliances including dishwasher, disposal, microwave & stove. Awesome location, minutes from historic downtown Denton, UNT, and TWU! UPGRADES PENDING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have any available units?
202 N Ruddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 N Ruddell Street have?
Some of 202 N Ruddell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 N Ruddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 N Ruddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N Ruddell Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 N Ruddell Street offers parking.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have a pool?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have accessible units?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 N Ruddell Street has units with dishwashers.
