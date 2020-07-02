All apartments in Denton
202 N Ruddell Street
202 N Ruddell Street

202 North Ruddell Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Ruddell Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Open Floor Plan & Huge Backyard! Kitchen boasts upgraded appliances including dishwasher, disposal, microwave & stove. Awesome location, minutes from historic downtown Denton, UNT, and TWU! UPGRADES PENDING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 N Ruddell Street have any available units?
202 N Ruddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 N Ruddell Street have?
Some of 202 N Ruddell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 N Ruddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 N Ruddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N Ruddell Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 N Ruddell Street offers parking.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have a pool?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have accessible units?
No, 202 N Ruddell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N Ruddell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 N Ruddell Street has units with dishwashers.

