Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2016 Bolivar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2016 Bolivar St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2016 Bolivar St
2016 Bolivar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2016 Bolivar Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
#B Available 07/22/19 Within walking distance to North Texas State Fair & Rodeo, awesome duplex.
CALL TODAY!
(RLNE1434561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 Bolivar St have any available units?
2016 Bolivar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2016 Bolivar St currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Bolivar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Bolivar St pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Bolivar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2016 Bolivar St offer parking?
No, 2016 Bolivar St does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Bolivar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Bolivar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Bolivar St have a pool?
No, 2016 Bolivar St does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Bolivar St have accessible units?
No, 2016 Bolivar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Bolivar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Bolivar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Bolivar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Bolivar St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas