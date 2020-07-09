All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2000 Lee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2000 Lee Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:20 AM

2000 Lee Drive

2000 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2000 Lee Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-1 rental house ready for a new tenant. Come See this today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Lee Drive have any available units?
2000 Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Lee Drive have?
Some of 2000 Lee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Lee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Lee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2000 Lee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Lee Drive offers parking.
Does 2000 Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Lee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Lee Drive have a pool?
No, 2000 Lee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2000 Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Lee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas