Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry courtyard playground

19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs. Conveniently located near HWY 380, downtown Denton, College of Visual Arts and Design, Texas Woman's University and North Texas State Fair and Rodeo, 19Twenty is the perfect place to be able to call your home. At 19Twenty, we choose to be east of usual. Our newly renovated community was designed to enhance and set your living experience apart from the rest. With our chic retro buildings, urban polished concrete floors, and dynamic exterior color scheme we are bringing some excitement into the lives of 19Twenty residents - where ordinary and boring aren't welcome. We hope you choose to make us your new home today and experience what exceptional Denton apartment living is all about.