Denton, TX
19Twenty
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:52 AM

19Twenty

1824 North Ruddell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 North Ruddell Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Jump Into June With Amazing Specials. Call Now! - Property Id: 294818

19Twenty Apartment Homes (904) 808-1602
Beautiful Community
1, 2, and 3 bedrooms
Lease Duration: 12 Months
All residents are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome!
**Breed Restrictions Apply**
Call us for our May Move In Specials, Student Discount!~
Experience our NEW renovations!!
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at 19Twenty. We have modest 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! Escape at the end of the day with a refreshing swim in our sparkling pool or even some quality time at our fire pit. We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!
RENTAL FEATURES
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
- Fire Pit
- On-Site Clothes Care Center
- 1 Refreshing Pool
- Dog Park / Dog Wash
- Lounging Area
- Covered Parking
- BBQ / Picnic Area
*** PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294818
Property Id 294818

(RLNE5859655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19Twenty have any available units?
19Twenty doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 19Twenty have?
Some of 19Twenty's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19Twenty currently offering any rent specials?
19Twenty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19Twenty pet-friendly?
Yes, 19Twenty is pet friendly.
Does 19Twenty offer parking?
Yes, 19Twenty offers parking.
Does 19Twenty have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19Twenty does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19Twenty have a pool?
Yes, 19Twenty has a pool.
Does 19Twenty have accessible units?
No, 19Twenty does not have accessible units.
Does 19Twenty have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19Twenty has units with dishwashers.

