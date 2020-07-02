Near Texas Women's University. Tile floors in kitchen and living room. Granite counters in kitchen. Very nice floor plan. Large back yard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 Paisley Street have any available units?
1920 Paisley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1920 Paisley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Paisley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Paisley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Paisley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Paisley Street offer parking?
No, 1920 Paisley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Paisley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Paisley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Paisley Street have a pool?
No, 1920 Paisley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Paisley Street have accessible units?
No, 1920 Paisley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Paisley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Paisley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Paisley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Paisley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)