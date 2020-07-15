1920 N Ruddell Street 148

Amenities
Beautiful property
1, 2, and 3 bedrooms
All residents are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome!
**Breed Restrictions Apply**
Experience our NEW renovations!!
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at 19Twenty. We have modest 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! Escape at the end of the day with a refreshing swim in our sparkling pool or even some quality time at our fire pit. We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!
RENTAL FEATURES
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
- Fire Pit
- On-Site Clothes Care Center
- 1 Refreshing Pool
- Dog Park / Dog Wash
- Lounging Area
- Covered Parking
- BBQ / Picnic Area
*** PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***
