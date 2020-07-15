All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1920 N Ruddell Street 148.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1920 N Ruddell Street 148
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1920 N Ruddell Street 148

1920 North Ruddell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1920 North Ruddell Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Call Now & Jump Into Our Amazing June Specials!! - Property Id: 296644

19Twenty Apartments (904) 808-1602
Beautiful property
1, 2, and 3 bedrooms
All residents are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome!
**Breed Restrictions Apply**
Call us for our JUNE Move In Specials!!!
19Twenty Apartments
Experience our NEW renovations!!
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at 19Twenty. We have modest 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! Escape at the end of the day with a refreshing swim in our sparkling pool or even some quality time at our fire pit. We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!
RENTAL FEATURES
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
- Fire Pit
- On-Site Clothes Care Center
- 1 Refreshing Pool
- Dog Park / Dog Wash
- Lounging Area
- Covered Parking
- BBQ / Picnic Area
*** PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296644
Property Id 296644

(RLNE5859673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 have any available units?
1920 N Ruddell Street 148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 have?
Some of 1920 N Ruddell Street 148's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 N Ruddell Street 148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 offers parking.
Does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 have a pool?
Yes, 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 has a pool.
Does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 have accessible units?
No, 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 N Ruddell Street 148 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas