1905 W Oak Street

Completely remodeled in 2018, this comfortable home is located in the West Oak Historic District and is walking distance to the University of North Texas campus. Spacious and flexible living areas, dining areas feature hardwood floors. Large kitchen has stainless appliances. Enormous master bedroom has attached office area, large walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are also spacious. Huge private backyard. Attends IB schools Newton Rayzor, Calhoun, and Denton High. Located in a great location near downtown Square and Rayzor Ranch shopping area.