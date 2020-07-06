All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

1905 W Oak Street

1905 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely remodeled in 2018, this comfortable home is located in the West Oak Historic District and is walking distance to the University of North Texas campus. Spacious and flexible living areas, dining areas feature hardwood floors. Large kitchen has stainless appliances. Enormous master bedroom has attached office area, large walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are also spacious. Huge private backyard. Attends IB schools Newton Rayzor, Calhoun, and Denton High. Located in a great location near downtown Square and Rayzor Ranch shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

