All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1902 Lee Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1902 Lee Dr.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:20 AM

1902 Lee Dr.

1902 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1902 Lee Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4400366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Lee Dr. have any available units?
1902 Lee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1902 Lee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Lee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Lee Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1902 Lee Dr. offer parking?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Lee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Lee Dr. have a pool?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Lee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Lee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Lee Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Lee Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas