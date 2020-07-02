Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1900 Westminster #101
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:07 PM
1 of 14
1900 Westminster #101
1900 Westminister Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1900 Westminister Street, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5523526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have any available units?
1900 Westminster #101 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1900 Westminster #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Westminster #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Westminster #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Westminster #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 offer parking?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have a pool?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have accessible units?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
