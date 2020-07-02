All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1900 Westminster #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1900 Westminster #101
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:07 PM

1900 Westminster #101

1900 Westminister Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1900 Westminister Street, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5523526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Westminster #101 have any available units?
1900 Westminster #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1900 Westminster #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Westminster #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Westminster #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Westminster #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 offer parking?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have a pool?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have accessible units?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Westminster #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Westminster #101 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas