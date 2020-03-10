All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1824 Tomahawk Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1824 Tomahawk Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1824 Tomahawk Trail

1824 Tomahawk Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1824 Tomahawk Trl, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
2019-2020 home construction and will be ready to move-in on Jan 10th. This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 study room, 1 game room, 2.5 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light. Existing opportunity to be the first to live in a newly constructed brand new home! Must see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan which is ideal for living. Spacious Master Bedroom and a covered patio and a study room are great floor plan additions. A few of the many upgrades include vinyl floors, quartz counters in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and sprinkler system with a rain and freeze sensor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
1824 Tomahawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 1824 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Tomahawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1824 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Tomahawk Trail offers parking.
Does 1824 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Tomahawk Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 1824 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 1824 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Tomahawk Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas