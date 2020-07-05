Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1820 S Bonnie Brae St.
1820 S Bonnie Brae St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:25 PM
1 of 9
1820 S Bonnie Brae St
1820 South Bonnie Brae Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1820 South Bonnie Brae Street, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Newly updated home! Carport, central heat and air, fridge included, washer/dryer connections and in walking distance of UNT.
(RLNE911308)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St have any available units?
1820 S Bonnie Brae St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St have?
Some of 1820 S Bonnie Brae St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1820 S Bonnie Brae St currently offering any rent specials?
1820 S Bonnie Brae St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 S Bonnie Brae St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 S Bonnie Brae St is pet friendly.
Does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St offer parking?
Yes, 1820 S Bonnie Brae St offers parking.
Does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 S Bonnie Brae St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St have a pool?
No, 1820 S Bonnie Brae St does not have a pool.
Does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St have accessible units?
No, 1820 S Bonnie Brae St does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 S Bonnie Brae St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 S Bonnie Brae St does not have units with dishwashers.
