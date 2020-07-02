Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1814 Scripture Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1814 Scripture Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1814 Scripture Street
1814 Scripture Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1814 Scripture Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming house by UNT!!!!! Spacious 2 Bed 2 bath...Easy application!!!!!Updated through out!!!! Hug yard!!!!!
Pet friendly!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1814 Scripture Street have any available units?
1814 Scripture Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1814 Scripture Street have?
Some of 1814 Scripture Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1814 Scripture Street currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Scripture Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Scripture Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 Scripture Street is pet friendly.
Does 1814 Scripture Street offer parking?
No, 1814 Scripture Street does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Scripture Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Scripture Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Scripture Street have a pool?
No, 1814 Scripture Street does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Scripture Street have accessible units?
No, 1814 Scripture Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Scripture Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 Scripture Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas