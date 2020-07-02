All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1721 Red Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1721 Red Oak Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1721 Red Oak Court

1721 Red Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1721 Red Oak Ct, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3-2 one-story home close to the downtown Denton square, TWU, and UNT. Open kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Fenced yard in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Red Oak Court have any available units?
1721 Red Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Red Oak Court have?
Some of 1721 Red Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Red Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Red Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Red Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Red Oak Court offers parking.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have a pool?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Red Oak Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas