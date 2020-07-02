Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1721 Red Oak Court
1721 Red Oak Ct
·
Location
1721 Red Oak Ct, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3-2 one-story home close to the downtown Denton square, TWU, and UNT. Open kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Fenced yard in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have any available units?
1721 Red Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1721 Red Oak Court have?
Some of 1721 Red Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1721 Red Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Red Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Red Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Red Oak Court offers parking.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have a pool?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 1721 Red Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Red Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Red Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
