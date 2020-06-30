All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1720 Red Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1720 Red Oak Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1720 Red Oak Court

1720 Red Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1720 Red Oak Ct, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a cul de sac street in Denton.Fresh paint in 2017. Modern Lighting. Large fenced backyard with covered deck. Ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Red Oak Court have any available units?
1720 Red Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Red Oak Court have?
Some of 1720 Red Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Red Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Red Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Red Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Red Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1720 Red Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Red Oak Court offers parking.
Does 1720 Red Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Red Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Red Oak Court have a pool?
No, 1720 Red Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Red Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 1720 Red Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Red Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Red Oak Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas