All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1719 Sena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1719 Sena Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

1719 Sena Street

1719 Sena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1719 Sena Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled 3-1, only three blocks from UNT campus! All hard surface flooring throughout for easy clean up.
Refrigerator included. Two sheds in the backyard with extra storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Sena Street have any available units?
1719 Sena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Sena Street have?
Some of 1719 Sena Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Sena Street currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Sena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Sena Street pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Sena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1719 Sena Street offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Sena Street offers parking.
Does 1719 Sena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Sena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Sena Street have a pool?
No, 1719 Sena Street does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Sena Street have accessible units?
No, 1719 Sena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Sena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Sena Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas