1719 Sena Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM
1719 Sena Street
1719 Sena Street
Location
1719 Sena Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled 3-1, only three blocks from UNT campus! All hard surface flooring throughout for easy clean up.
Refrigerator included. Two sheds in the backyard with extra storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 Sena Street have any available units?
1719 Sena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1719 Sena Street have?
Some of 1719 Sena Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1719 Sena Street currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Sena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Sena Street pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Sena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1719 Sena Street offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Sena Street offers parking.
Does 1719 Sena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Sena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Sena Street have a pool?
No, 1719 Sena Street does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Sena Street have accessible units?
No, 1719 Sena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Sena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Sena Street has units with dishwashers.
