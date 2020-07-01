All apartments in Denton
1717 N Locust St, Apt 3
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:07 AM

1717 N Locust St, Apt 3

1717 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1717 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Two Bedroom, One Bath Available Now! ALL BILLS PAID

New floors unpictured here!

This is an All Bills Paid Unit with a Cap.

Resident Reserved Parking Only!

No Pets. No Smoking.

www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
Office - (940) 566 - 5717
Chateau D'Or is a small, gated community near TWU and the HWY 380/University Corridor. Residents can quickly reach the Denton Downtown Square, or hop on HWY 380 West or East!
- Resident Parking.
- Shared Laundry Facility.
- We pay electric, gas, water, and trash!
- No Smoking.
- No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

