1717 N Locust St, Apt 06
Last updated July 5 2019 at 6:01 PM

1717 N Locust St, Apt 06

1717 Us Route 77 · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Us Route 77, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
carport
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available now! ALL BILLS PAID
No Pets. No Smoking.

This is an All Bills Paid Unit with a cap. Reserved resident parking. Pool in courtyard. Small complex. This unit is upstairs.

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
Chateau D'Or is a small, gated community near TWU and the HWY 380/University Corridor. Residents can quickly reach the Denton Downtown Square, or hop on HWY 380 West or East!
- Resident Parking.
- Shared Laundry Facility.
- We pay electric, gas, water, and trash!
- No Smoking.
- No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 have any available units?
1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 have?
Some of 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 offer parking?
Yes, 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 offers parking.
Does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 have a pool?
Yes, 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 has a pool.
Does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 have accessible units?
No, 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 N Locust St, Apt 06 does not have units with dishwashers.

