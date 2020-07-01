All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:48 AM

1711 Sena St

1711 Sena Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Sena Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath -

(RLNE5134443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Sena St have any available units?
1711 Sena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1711 Sena St currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Sena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Sena St pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Sena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1711 Sena St offer parking?
No, 1711 Sena St does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Sena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Sena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Sena St have a pool?
No, 1711 Sena St does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Sena St have accessible units?
No, 1711 Sena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Sena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Sena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Sena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Sena St does not have units with air conditioning.

