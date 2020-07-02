All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 White Oak Court

Location

1704 White Oak Court, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming house in town.. close to shopping.. Easy application... We accept Section 8... Lease to own or Owner financing!!!!! 3 Bed 2 bath house!!!! Tenant to verify schools, SQFT,all info Pertaining to this Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 White Oak Court have any available units?
1704 White Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1704 White Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1704 White Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 White Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1704 White Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1704 White Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1704 White Oak Court offers parking.
Does 1704 White Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 White Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 White Oak Court have a pool?
No, 1704 White Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1704 White Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 1704 White Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 White Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 White Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 White Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 White Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

