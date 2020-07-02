Charming house in town.. close to shopping.. Easy application... We accept Section 8... Lease to own or Owner financing!!!!! 3 Bed 2 bath house!!!! Tenant to verify schools, SQFT,all info Pertaining to this Listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 White Oak Court have any available units?
1704 White Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1704 White Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1704 White Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.