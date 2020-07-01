All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1701 Oak Tree Drive

1701 Oak Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Oak Tree Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in established neighborhood. Covered front porch (sitting area). Galley kitchen with eating area opens to Family room with sliding doors to patio and heavily treed backyard. Fresh paint and new vinyl flooring in all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have any available units?
1701 Oak Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have?
Some of 1701 Oak Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Oak Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Oak Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Oak Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Oak Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Oak Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Oak Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Oak Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Oak Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Oak Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

