1701 Oak Tree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in established neighborhood. Covered front porch (sitting area). Galley kitchen with eating area opens to Family room with sliding doors to patio and heavily treed backyard. Fresh paint and new vinyl flooring in all bedrooms.