Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in established neighborhood. Covered front porch (sitting area). Galley kitchen with eating area opens to Family room with sliding doors to patio and heavily treed backyard. Fresh paint and new vinyl flooring in all bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have any available units?
1701 Oak Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Oak Tree Drive have?
Some of 1701 Oak Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Oak Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Oak Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.