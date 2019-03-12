Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
1700 Cordell St
1700 Cordell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1700 Cordell Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 07/30/19 Amenity: Central heat & air, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Near UNT, Washer & Dryer Connections.
(RLNE1541345)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 Cordell St have any available units?
1700 Cordell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1700 Cordell St currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Cordell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Cordell St pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Cordell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1700 Cordell St offer parking?
No, 1700 Cordell St does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Cordell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Cordell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Cordell St have a pool?
No, 1700 Cordell St does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Cordell St have accessible units?
No, 1700 Cordell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Cordell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Cordell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Cordell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1700 Cordell St has units with air conditioning.
