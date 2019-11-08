All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1618 W Congress St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1618 W Congress St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:41 AM

1618 W Congress St

1618 West Congress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1618 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1618 W. Congress is within walking distance to awesome dining and just a short bike ride away from McKenna park. Amenities include washer/dryer connections, fenced yard, and MUCH more!

(RLNE2273875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 W Congress St have any available units?
1618 W Congress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1618 W Congress St currently offering any rent specials?
1618 W Congress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 W Congress St pet-friendly?
No, 1618 W Congress St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1618 W Congress St offer parking?
No, 1618 W Congress St does not offer parking.
Does 1618 W Congress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 W Congress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 W Congress St have a pool?
No, 1618 W Congress St does not have a pool.
Does 1618 W Congress St have accessible units?
No, 1618 W Congress St does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 W Congress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 W Congress St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 W Congress St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 W Congress St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas