Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:09 AM

1616 May Street

1616 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 May Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location - close to everything! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Granite countertops & 12x24 ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, new AC, new water heater, LED lighting & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 May Street have any available units?
1616 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 May Street have?
Some of 1616 May Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 1616 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1616 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 1616 May Street offers parking.
Does 1616 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 May Street have a pool?
No, 1616 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 May Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 May Street has units with dishwashers.

