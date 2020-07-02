All apartments in Denton
1611 N Locust Street
1611 N Locust Street

1611 N Locust St · No Longer Available
Location

1611 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Two bedroom, one bathroom duplex across the street from TWU, with lots of natural light! Original hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has built-in cabinets, with refrigerator and stack-able washer & dryer included. Lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 N Locust Street have any available units?
1611 N Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 N Locust Street have?
Some of 1611 N Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 N Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 N Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 N Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 N Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1611 N Locust Street offer parking?
No, 1611 N Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 1611 N Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 N Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 N Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1611 N Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 N Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 N Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 N Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 N Locust Street has units with dishwashers.

