Two bedroom, one bathroom duplex across the street from TWU, with lots of natural light! Original hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has built-in cabinets, with refrigerator and stack-able washer & dryer included. Lawn care included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 N Locust Street have any available units?
1609 N Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 N Locust Street have?
Is 1609 N Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1609 N Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.