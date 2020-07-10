All apartments in Denton
1607 McCormick Street - D
1607 McCormick Street - D

1607 Mccormick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Mccormick Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Room for Rent in a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house. This property has other fantastic and respectful roommates that you will share a kitchen and living space with. All rooms are private and share a bathroom with one other person. Great location, close to Denton and UNT. Great neighborhood, parking, and backyard. All bills included (gas, water, electric, internet, lawncare). Great vibe in the house.
Room for Rent in a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house. This property has other fantastic and respectful roommates that you will share a kitchen and living space with. All rooms are private and share a bathroom with one other person. Great location, close to Denton and UNT. Great neighborhood, parking, and backyard. All bills included (gas, water, electric, internet, lawncare). Great vibe in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

