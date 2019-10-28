All apartments in Denton
1606 Vanderbilt Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:59 AM

1606 Vanderbilt Street

1606 Vanderbilt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Vanderbilt Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice half duplex with recent updates and fenced yard. Features 2 bedrooms and a study, updated kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops, stainless appliances. Great location near North Lakes Park and Rayzor Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

