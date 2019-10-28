1606 Vanderbilt Street

Nice half duplex with recent updates and fenced yard. Features 2 bedrooms and a study, updated kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops, stainless appliances. Great location near North Lakes Park and Rayzor Ranch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
