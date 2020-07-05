All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:14 AM

1520 Santos Drive

1520 Santos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Santos Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful home sits on gorgeous, manicured lot in great neighborhood. New flooring and paint throughout. Plenty of built ins in the dining room. Close to UNT Discovery Park and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Santos Drive have any available units?
1520 Santos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1520 Santos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Santos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Santos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Santos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1520 Santos Drive offer parking?
No, 1520 Santos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Santos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Santos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Santos Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 Santos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Santos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 Santos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Santos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Santos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Santos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Santos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

