Great house in great neighborhood. New carpet, paint and more! Come see the separated bedrooms. cozy living room with fireplace and huge fenced backyard. Refrigerator is included, bring own washer and dryer. Pets ok, some restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 Morin Drive have any available units?
1520 Morin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Morin Drive have?
Some of 1520 Morin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Morin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Morin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Morin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Morin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Morin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Morin Drive offers parking.
Does 1520 Morin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Morin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Morin Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 Morin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Morin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 Morin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Morin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Morin Drive has units with dishwashers.
