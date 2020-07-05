Super Clean! New carpet, new plank floor! The 4th bedroom could be study or nursery. Sprinkler. Security system. ceiling fans! Large yard.Garage door opener. Easy access to I-35 and 380. Non smoker! No pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 Hercules Lane have any available units?
1517 Hercules Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Hercules Lane have?
Some of 1517 Hercules Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Hercules Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Hercules Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.