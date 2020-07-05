1517 Hercules Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Super Clean! New carpet, new plank floor! The 4th bedroom could be study or nursery. Sprinkler. Security system. ceiling fans! Large yard.Garage door opener. Easy access to I-35 and 380. Non smoker! No pets!