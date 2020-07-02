Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1515 Snyder Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 13
1515 Snyder Street
1515 Snyder Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1515 Snyder Street, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom, one bathroom home in Northeast Denton. This home features ceiling fans, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a large back yard. Close to TWU, UNT and the downtown square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Snyder Street have any available units?
1515 Snyder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 Snyder Street have?
Some of 1515 Snyder Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 Snyder Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Snyder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Snyder Street pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Snyder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1515 Snyder Street offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Snyder Street offers parking.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have a pool?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
