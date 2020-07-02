All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1515 Snyder Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1515 Snyder Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 AM

1515 Snyder Street

1515 Snyder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1515 Snyder Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom, one bathroom home in Northeast Denton. This home features ceiling fans, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a large back yard. Close to TWU, UNT and the downtown square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Snyder Street have any available units?
1515 Snyder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Snyder Street have?
Some of 1515 Snyder Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Snyder Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Snyder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Snyder Street pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Snyder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1515 Snyder Street offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Snyder Street offers parking.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have a pool?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Snyder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Snyder Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas