Modern two bedroom, two bath apartment within walking distance of TWU. The building is also close to UNT and the historic downtown square. This unit features built-in desks in the bedrooms, breakfast bar in the kitchen and refrigerator and stack-able washer-dryer are included. Water, sewer and trash included with the rent! No pets allowed at this location.