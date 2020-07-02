All apartments in Denton
1505 Wayne St

1505 Wayne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Wayne Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/13/20 This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located just a 3 minute drive to Texas Women's University!

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON

(RLNE4966398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Wayne St have any available units?
1505 Wayne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Wayne St have?
Some of 1505 Wayne St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Wayne St currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Wayne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Wayne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Wayne St is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Wayne St offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Wayne St offers parking.
Does 1505 Wayne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Wayne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Wayne St have a pool?
No, 1505 Wayne St does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Wayne St have accessible units?
No, 1505 Wayne St does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Wayne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Wayne St has units with dishwashers.

